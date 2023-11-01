(WHTM) — Sadler Health Center has announced that it’s “Health Center on Wheels” mobile unit will be visiting locations in Cumberland and Perry Counties throughout November.

At these visits patients will be able to get medical and dental care including annual physical exams, care for illnesses, follow-up care, immunizations including flu and COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 tests, dental exams and teeth cleanings.

“Our mobile unit raises the level of accessibility and convenience of health services for our community,” Sadler Health Center CEO Manal El Harrak said. “The unit is our ‘Health Center on Wheels,’ enabling us to bring affordable healthcare to even more Cumberland and Perry County residents. Anyone who needs healthcare should have access to healthcare. Just like our health center in Carlisle, our dental clinic in Perry County and our soon-to-open West Shore health center in Mechanicsburg, our mobile unit will provide care to anyone regardless of their income or insurance status.”

The mobile unit will be stationed at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 206 East Burd Street in Shippensburg on Tuesdays in November starting Tuesday, Nov. 7. It will be parked in the parking lot behind the church off Martin Avenue at the intersection of Martin Avenue and Prince Street.

Patients at the Shippensburg location will be able to receive medical care from 9 a.m. to noon and dental care from noon to 3 p.m.

The unit will be stationed at the Perry County Literacy Council at 133 South 5th Street in Newport on Mondays and Thursdays in November starting Thursday, Nov. 9. The unit will not be there on the Thursday of Thanksgiving, November 23.

Patients at the Perry County location will be able to receive medical services on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dental care on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Patients must make appointments ahead of time. To make an appointment, call (717) 218-6670 or (866) SADLER7. Individuals can also find information on how to become a new patient, including a patient handbook on Sadler Health’s website.

Sadler, a federally qualified health center, offers patients a sliding-scale discount program based on household size and income.