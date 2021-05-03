Health insurance legislation aims to stop delays and treatment denials

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new health insurance bill looks to make it easier for you to get proper care and make it harder for insurance companies to deny your care.

The bill is centered on insurance company pre-authorizations which are used in everything from medicine to surgery.

Proposed legislation would standardize the process in Pennsylvania.

Pre authorizations are not new, but doctors say insurance companies have been delaying and denying treatments more often these days.

Dr. Suzette song is an orthopedic surgeon at OSS health in York and she says, “Every practice has like, an entire department devoted to prior authorizations. Filling out these crazy forms, trying to make sure you’re putting the stuff in the right boxes.”

Insurance companies say they have already been streamlining the process, adding that they’re trying to control costs so consumers can afford medical care.