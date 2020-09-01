Healthy Living: Fall allergy season and coronavirus

The fall allergy season is upon us and this year, symptoms may have some wondering if they are dealing with allergies or coronavirus. This morning, how to tell the difference between the two.

First, the allergy symptoms that mimic COVID-19. Dr. Sandra Hong of the Cleveland Clinic says a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, and fatigue are all common in people with allergies.

So is a loss of taste and smell. But if your eyes, nose, throat, and ears start itching, it is likely allergies. And if you’ve had the same symptoms this time of year, every year, you probably have allergies. But if those symptoms are coupled with a fever or diarrhea, Dr. Hong says that is likely a different illness.

She also says that the length of your symptoms is also a clue. The coronavirus symptoms will last a couple of weeks while allergies can linger for months or the whole season. Fall allergy season runs from August to October.

The top allergy triggers are ragweed pollen, mold, and dust mites.