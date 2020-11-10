Healthy Living: Promoting activity as kids spend more time at home

With the pandemic, virtual learning, and the weather starting to change, kids may be spending more time indoors over the next few months, decreasing their level of physical activity.

While important for their physical health, staying active also has mental health benefits like improved mood, increased brain activity, and decreased risk of anxiety and depression.

According to the CDC, school-aged children and adolescents (ages 6 through 17 years) should participate in 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day.

With virtual learning, physical education class limitations and decreased access to after-school sports, this may be difficult for some families which is why Erika Zauner, Wellness expert and CEO of HealthKick says it is important that the entire family makes physical activity a priority.

“It’s super important that as adults and parents, that you emulate that for your kids. I think both the parent and child can benefit from going through exercises,” explains Zauner.

Zauner suggests taking kids outside while the weather is nice, completing workouts together as a family, or pairing up with another family that shares the same social distancing practices that you do, to allow kids to run around and play together.