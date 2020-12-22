Healthy Living: Set boundaries for a healthy holiday gathering

Among the merry and bright, the holidays may be a bit stressful and this year, the pandemic may add even more tension.

Psychologist Susan Albers says families need to clearly communicate the expectations they have regarding the coronavirus.

This includes their limits, their boundaries and what they need to feel safe.

Albers says her patients have admitted to feeling guilty for skipping family gatherings this year and she wants to remind everyone there is nothing wrong with wanting to protect your personal health.

The same goes for hosting family. Albers says to make it clear to guests if they are to wear a mask or not and any other expectations you have regarding everyone’s safety.

One upside to this year’s pandemic, according to Albers, is that by skipping normal holiday responsibilities, we have the opportunity to stay home and relax instead.