Healthy Living: Social media usage linked to mental health

While a great platform to connect with family and friends, social media can also be damaging to our mental health.

Right now, especially, with the recent election and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, experts warn of spending too much time on social media apps.

A recent study at the University of Pennsylvania followed 143 undergraduates as they limited social media usage to 10 minutes per day.

At the end of three weeks, researchers found a significant reduction in loneliness and depression, as well as decreases in anxiety and fear of missing out.

To check your social media usage, iPhone users can go to settings, then “screen time.” Once in that section, there are also ways to limit app usage and schedule downtime away from your phone.