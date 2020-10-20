Healthy Living: The link between posture and pain

Sitting and looking at your phone? Hunched over your computer? You may want to sit up straight after reading this.

Worldwide back pain is one of the most common reasons for missed work and it is the leading cause of disability, according to the American Chiropractic Association.

Posture expert Michelle Joyce says posture isn’t just a sign of social status or etiquette, it impacts how we feel.

“A lot of us develop very tight chest muscles and it continues to pull your posture out of alignment,” she explains.

Joyce says we live life with our shoulders rounded forward. From driving a car, to being on our phone or computer, it is all with our hands in front of us.

This habit can impact our ability to breathe while also straining our neck and back.

Right now, many of us are working from home and our kids are doing virtual learning. Joyce says it is important that the whole family focuses on helping each other with their posture.

For kids, she suggests they avoid doing school work on the couch, in bed or on a bean bag chair as that does not allow for proper alignment of the spine.

For adults, she says to look at your desk set up. Make sure your wrists are lower than your elbows when you type and ensure your head doesn’t lean forward toward the screen.

