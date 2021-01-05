Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Show Me the Money
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Voter voices: Georgians weigh in on crucial Senate runoffs
Top Stories
Saudis take on burden of oil output cut to support price
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and ‘Sheena’ star, dead at 65
Acting US Attorney named for Atlanta area after resignation
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won’t attend Biden’s inauguration
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Wolf Administration to give update on COVID-19 contact tracing and testing efforts
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 8,818 new cases, 673,915 total as of Jan. 5, 2021
Top Stories
WHO ‘disappointed’ at Chinese delays letting experts in
Wolf Administration highlights revolutionary air filtration system battling COVID-19 at the front lines
India says it hasn’t banned the export of COVID-19 vaccines
EXPLAINER: Why the smallest state has a big virus challenge
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Watch Live
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Community
Finding Hope Together
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
abc27 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
Healthy Living
Healthy Living: tobacco and vaping use among teens could enable the spread of COVID-19
Video
Healthy Living: How focusing on your core could change your life
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps