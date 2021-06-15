Healthy Living: A closer look at Krav Maga

If you’re looking for a unique way to get active, you may consider trying Krav Maga.

We attended a class last week in Dauphin County.

Krav Maga is a military-style defense system invented during World War Two. It’s based off of different martial arts styles and uses efficient techniques to help people protect themselves and get home safely.

Participants say it is a great workout.

“It gives you the best of both worlds, said Frank Carado, Krav Maga student. “It can be part of your workout routine and it is something that can protect you and help you in real life.”

“In martial arts you have rules, in Krav Maga you don’t,” Joelle Gozlan said. “You go for things like the groin, the eyes, the throat. So it’s efficient, it’s simple and everyone can learn it very quickly.”

In a typical class, participants warm up, practice techniques and replicate real life scenarios where they would be in danger.

They learn how to protect themselves against a person or a weapon.

There are different belt levels students can achieve, but all levels are welcome at every session.

If you are interested in learning more about Krav Maga or trying a class yourself, adults can sign up for a free Intro class on July 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Signal 5 Harrisburg located at 5480 Linglestown Road. You can text 646-270-3104 to reserve your spot.