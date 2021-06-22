Healthy Living: Alzheimer’s & brain awareness month

June is alzheimer’s and brain awareness month. An opportunity to talk about the disease and dementia.

According to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s, dementia is a group of symptoms that make it hard to remember, think clearly, make decisions or even control your emotions.

While alzheimers is a neurological brain disorder causing problems with memory, the Alzheimer’s Association says it’s never too early or too late to incorporate healthy habits for your brain.

Since everyone with a brain is at risk for these issues, the group has 10 ways to love your brain.

One of which is to incorporate a “go purple” diet.

Purple is the color of the alzheimer’s association and the purple foods they list include blueberries, blackberries and plums — which have antioxidants and omega 3s which may improve brain health and function.

Another way — follow your heart. Know and understand your risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke from conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Knowing these things can help you take care of your brain by taking care of your heart.

