(WHTM) — We know that ultraviolet light from the sun or a tanning bed can increase skin cancer risk. But what about UV light from lamps used to dry your nails at the salon?

A recent study found UV nail dryers can lead to DNA damage and cell mutations.

“The research tells us that the ultraviolet light from these boxes causes DNA damage in the cells, just like ultraviolet light from the sun. What we don’t yet know is how that translates into individual people and how much of an increased risk of skin cancer you get from using those ultraviolet light boxes,” Dr. Melissa Piliang, dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, said.

Although more research is needed, there are some precautions you can take when using UV nail dryers after a gel manicure.

Piliang, who did not take part in the study, recommends applying sunscreen to your hands about 20 minutes before a nail treatment. She says to use broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30.

You can also wear UV protection gloves, which are made from a UV resistant material and have holes at the fingertips for your nails.

Taking measures to protect your hands from skin cancer can also help prevent premature aging.

Above all, Piliang says it’s best to limit you exposure to UV nail dryers.

“If you’re somebody who goes to get a gel manicure for a special occasion before your wedding, before a formal event, you’re probably okay,” she said. “But if you’re somebody who goes every two weeks, religiously, to get these gel manicures, you’re probably increasing your risk of skin cancer on your hands.”

Piliang said it’s also important for everyone to do regular skin checks and bring up anything suspicious to a dermatologist.