Healthy Living: Aspirin and Heart Health

(WHTM) — For years, studies have shown that regular aspirin use decreases the risk of heart attacks and stroke. But the new guidance suggests that benefit doesn’t outweigh the risk.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force issued a draft recommendation stating it’s changing its recommendations regarding aspirin use to prevent heart disease and stroke.

They’re now saying people over 60 years old without a history of heart disease should not take the medication.

“All of the other organizations out there have fallen in line with these recommendations, the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and a very strong message from the Food and Drug Administration that aspirin is not really indicated to prevent heart disease in people that don’t already have it,” Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Steven Nissen said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

For those between 40 and 59 years old, who are at a higher risk of heart disease, the task force says to talk to your physicians first before taking the medication.

For everyone, when it comes to the prevention of heart disease, it’s important to eat healthily and exercise. In addition to that, it’s vital to make sure your blood pressure and cholesterol is in a healthy range.