(WHTM) — If your children are playing sports this summer or starting practices in the fall, it’s important to know heat illness can sideline young athletes.

“Kids who are playing in sand volleyball tournaments, softball tournaments, baseball tournaments — those kids are cramping. Even during doubles at practice, you’re getting tight cramps, those kids are probably behind on electrolytes,” said Dr. Richard So with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

So says heat illness is usually the result of overexertion in hot, humid weather and can cause fatigue, muscle cramping, or heat stroke, which can be deadly. He recommends drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

In fact, he advises that athletes drink water the night before a game or practice to ensure they’re well-hydrated when they hit the field.

One play is underway, in addition to water, he suggests consuming saltier drinks and snacks to replace lost electrolytes and prevent cramping.

It’s also a good idea for kids to take frequent breaks.

If an athlete appears to be suffering from heat exhaustion, which may include headache, irritability, vomiting, dizziness, or fainting, it’s important to lower their body temperature as soon as possible.

“You put ice over their large arteries and blood vessels. You put ice in their groins, ice in the armpits, and hose them down. Number one thing is cool them down, get them in the shade, and then get them as hydrated as quick as you can,” So said.

So says an athlete who is vomiting in the heat should be observed, cooled down, and rehydrated, and then they should not return to activity that day. If they have slurred speech or are confused, agitated, or having hallucinations, they should get medical help right away.