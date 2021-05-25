Healthy Living: Baby bust

There was an expectation that with the pandemic and many couples being home together, there would be a baby boom. But numbers are showing — that’s not the case.

In fact, some say there’s a baby bust. Fertility rates in the U.S. have been steadily declining according to the CDC, with last year’s numbers hitting a record low.

Gabriel Bogner, co-founder of Mate Fertility says people may not be having kids now, but the pandemic did have an impact on the future.

“Once COVID hit, and people were in their homes and couldn’t get treatment for a year, they wanted to preserve their fertility. So there were a lot of inquiries about egg freezing,” Bogner said. “Once you freeze your eggs, you’re able to, I like to say, put snooze on your biological clock.”

He adds there has been a 40 to 50% increase in egg freezing because of COVID.

The numbers may reflect the fact that 1 in 8 American families need medical assistance to have children, yet there are only 460 clinics in the U.S. offering fertility services

Financially, fertility treatments are expensive and many people lost their job and couldn’t afford them.

The pandemic has put many lives on hold for a year and Bogner says a year or two can make a big difference since timing is everything with having children.

Bogner believes fertility rates will continue to decline because of social, economic, and environmental factors.

With many couples wanting to have kids later in life and the cost of fertility treatments being high in the U.S.