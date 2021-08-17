Healthy Living: Back to School

(WHTM) — Many families are gearing up for the start of a new school year and many kids will return to the classroom after a year of remote learning. Experts say, this could impact a child’s mental health, especially as coronavirus cases rising in the United States.

According to the CDC, there are a few things you can do to ease your child’s mind ahead of this transition.

First, connect with your child’s teacher, especially if they are going to school or a new program for the first time.

Some teachers will sit on video calls or phone meetings to connect or even do a virtual tour so parents and students can see the classrooms or childcare facilities. These types of connections can make you comfortable and provide information for your family.

Also, if dropping off your child, keep goodbyes brief. Using a calm, reassuring voice, tell them you wouldn’t leave them if they wouldn’t be safe.

Another piece of CDC advice is for all families to start working on a predictable routine, with regular times for meals, naps and sleep. This way, when the school year starts, they will not have to adjust to a new routine.

If you’re concerned about your child’s wellbeing in adjusting back to school, be sure to talk to your doctor or mental healthcare professional.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website by clicking here.