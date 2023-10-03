(WHTM) — With so many workout shoes on the market, it may be hard to know if you’re buying the right pair.

So what should you look for?

“The shoe needs to be comfortable, and it needs to fit well. So often patients will say, ‘Well, I bought this shoe because I love the color, or it’s the latest one on the market,’ or it’s this or it’s that. But if it doesn’t fit well, then it’s not the right shoe for you,” Dr. Joy Rowland, a podiatrist at Cleveland Clinic said.

When looking for a workout shoe, Dr. Rowland says it’s crucial to figure out what you’ll be using them for because shoes are built for different activities.

Running shoes should have good shock absorption in the heel and walking shoes should feel cushioned and stable on your feet.

To find the right fit, Dr. Rowland suggests people wear the sock they typically use while working out, and try on the show later in the day.

She says your feet swell as the day goes on, especially after exercising, so you’ll want to make sure your shoes are still comfortable when your feet are more swollen.

Dr. Rowland recommends going to a proper shoe store to get fitted if possible.

“They will fit you according to the exercise that you’re going to be doing and make sure that the width of the shoe is appropriate for your foot type, that the arch height is appropriate for your foot type, but also the exercise activity – also that the toe box and the shape of the toe area is appropriate for your foot type,” she said.

Dr. Rowland adds it’s important to see a podiatrist if your feet persistently hurt while working out.