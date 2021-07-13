Healthy Living: Creamy fruit popsicles

Popsicles are a summertime favorite. But some store-bought items can be high in artificial ingredients or added sugar. So we’re sharing a way to make a healthier-for-you version at home.

We’re making creamy fruity popsicles.

Ingredients:

3 Cups Frozen Fruit,

1 Cup Vanilla Greek Yogurt,

2 Tbsps Honey,

1 Cup Coconut Milk or Water

First, blend the ingredients until they’re smooth. Fill the popsicle mold, tap the mold on the counter to ensure ingredients settle without bubbles, add sticks or close the container and freeze for a minimum of six hours. To thaw, run luke warm water over the mold and remove popsicles. Enjoy!

This recipe is a great way to use local fruit this summer. You’ll want it to be ripe since that is when it is the sweetest and when fruit is frozen, it tends to lose some of that flavor intensity.

3-4 ingredients, less than 10 minutes to make… this popsicle recipe is fun and delicious!



The recipe and health benefits in today’s #healthyliving! pic.twitter.com/1WfP0s34Jx — Amanda Peterson (@AmandaABC27) July 13, 2021

These pops have about 8 grams of sugar which is about the same as store-bought popsicles, but most store-bought ones have artificial flavoring or sweeteners which have been linked to weight gain, cancers and other health hazards.

Plus — this version is a fun activity the whole family can enjoy.