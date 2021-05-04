Healthy Living: Drinking Water Week

How many cups of water do you think you should be drinking? This week is drinking water week and the CDC wants to highlight the importance of safe drinking water.

In the U.S., we have one of the safest tap water supplies in the world, but tap water isn’t sterile and could contain germs — some of which could make you sick.

Water treatment, killing or removing contaminants like harmful germs or chemicals, is done in public water systems.

But if you are one of the 43 million Americans who get their water from a private well, it’s your responsibility to test the water at least once a year to make sure it is safe.

As for filtering your tap water, some filters target those germs and chemicals while others can impact the water’s taste.

For more on which type of filter you should use in your home click here — and remember, water is vital to our health.

According to the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine says adequate intake for a man is 15 cups of fluid each day. Women should aim for 11.