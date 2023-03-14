(WHTM) — If you’re experiencing dry skin this winter, you’re not alone. It happens to many of us.

Dr. Amy Kassouf, a dermatologist with the Cleveland Clinic, explained why this can happen.

“As you may notice, when the temperature drops the humidity drops, and our furnaces turn on and all of those things take moisture out of the air. And so as the moisture balances in the air, it actually pulls it out of our skin and that makes us feel much dryer,” stated Kassouf.

Kassouf also mentioned that if you are dealing with dry skin, you may have flakiness, itchiness, tightness, and cracked skin.

In order to help treat cracked skin, Kassouf recommended using rich moisturizers that create a thick barrier on the skin. Watery moisturizers will dry too fast and won’t offer much soothing relief.

You don’t need to worry about a lot of money on an expensive name brand moisturizer. Drugstore products can be just as effective.

Dr. Kassouf says that in some cases, she even has people with eczema and other skin diseases who use basic food-grade oil.

“A little olive oil, a little coconut oil, you know when you’re still a little bit warm in the shower, a little bit hydrated, you put that little bit of oil, no preservatives, no fragrances, nothing else, right on the skin and it locks in that moisture, that’s probably the best,” explained Kassouf.

It’s also important to make sure you’re using a foaming cleanser; those usually help do a better job removing impurities. After cleansing, you can follow it up with some moisturizer. Kassouf is also reminding people to wear SPF, because people are at risk for skin cancer any time of the year.