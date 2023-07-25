(WHTM) — Keeping up with a healthy diet while on vacation may seem impossible.

In fact, one obstacle is that we tend to eat more when we aren’t cooking our own meals.

“When we eat outside of our home, most studies show that we will eat between 35 to 45% more in terms of our portions than when we’re sitting at our kitchen table. On top of that, when you go to a restaurant and you get a plate, that plate size is usually much larger – could be two to three times larger than a plate size that you’re used to in your kitchen. So, it’s really easy to overeat because sometimes you just can’t assess accurately how much food is actually in front of you, ” Kristin Kirkpatrick, registered dietician at the Cleveland Clinic said.

Kirkpatrick recommends eating things that are filling when dining out on vacation. These include fiber and vegetebles.

To cut down on large portion sizes, Kirkpatrick says you can enjoy half the meal at the restaurant and take leftovers back to your hotel for the next day.

Another tip is to try modifying something on the menu to make it more nutrient-dense.

If there’s a pasta dish with chicken and broccoli, you can request less pasta and up the chicken and broccoli.

When it comes to buffets, Kirkpatrick urges people to stick to smaller portions if they want to try multiple foods. She also reminds people to focus on when they feel full.

Finally, since vacation is a time to relax and enjoy, Kirkpatrick said allowing indulgences is important.

“If having refined grains, such as white pasta, something you really crave – then maybe allow yourself to have that one night,” she said. “So, actually allowing these indulgences can go a long way because then we don’t feel the need to have to go just crazy with the indulgences. We can actually factor them in.”

Aside from what you eat. Kirkpatrick added that sticking to a regular sleep schedule and limiting alcohol can help.

Getting too much or not enough sleep can sway our assessment of hunger and fullness – while drinking too much can lead to overeating.