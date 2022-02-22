(WHTM) — Starting a new workout can be intimidating, especially if you haven’t been to the gym in a while, but it doesn’t have to be.

Dr. Marie Schaefer from Cleveland Clinic has some helpful tips on how to ease back into exercise.

“When someone starts a new workout regimen, I think it’s really important to set sustainable goals. So you don’t want to immediately go out, if you have never run before try to go run 30 minutes because you’re not going to be successful and when you’re not successful that works against you mentally,” Dr. Schaefer said.

Dr. Schaefer recommends working out twice a week in the beginning and then gradually increasing your activity from there. You don’t want to burn yourself out.

So which exercises are best for beginners?

Dr. Schaefer says it really all depends on personal preference, but she suggests mixing in both cardio and strength training. She also recommends not going too heavy on the weights, since that’s a quick way to risk injury. A good alternative is switching to lower weights and higher reps and don’t be discouraged if you don’t see results right away.

She says the key is consistency.

“It’s sometimes hard to see the results you are looking for right away and I think that goes back to the question — what are the results you are looking for? I ultimately think people when they exercise should work towards being healthier and achieving a sustainable healthy lifestyle, but a lot of people certainly work out for weight loss and toning and those changes occur with time,” Dr. Schaefer said.

She says if you don’t feel comfortable going to the gym, there are plenty of great workout videos online that you could do at home instead.

And although you might be motivated to work out a lot in the beginning, Dr. Schaefer says it’s important to give your body rest days when you’re first starting out.