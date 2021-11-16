Healthy Living: Falling Back

(WHTM) — If you’ve felt a little off the past week or so, it may have to do with “falling back” for daylight saving time.

Research shows it can actually impact our health, elevating the risk for heart attacks, injuries, mental and behavioral disorders and immune-related diseases. Experts say this is because of the shift in work and rest schedules, impacting the body’s biological clock.

Every cell in the body follows its own internal clock, with a “master clock” located in the brain. If you have a set time to go to sleep and then wake up, you’re less likely to suffer from the impacts of sleep deficiency.

Plus, the amount of sleep we get is also linked to cognitive function. So with less sleep, people are more likely to be less vigilant and more impulsive.

As for your emotions, people who get better sleep feel happier because of regulated hormones.

Another impact to our health this time of year, seasonal affective disorder. This is a type of depression that is related to changes in the seasons. If you’re feeling less energized and more moody, don’t brush it off, seek help if you need it.