(WHTM) — If you’re feeling stuffy or congested, you are not alone.

Fall allergy season is in full swing and while we all enjoy taking in the fall colors, the leaves this time of year can actually make your symptoms worse.

“One of the big things we talk about are leaves falling, and then there are molds that attach to the leaves, and those mold allergens get blown around,” Dr. Devon Preston, an allergist at the Cleveland Clinic said.

Along with molds, weeds are another big trigger for fall allergy symptoms. To find some relief, Dr. Preston says nasal steroids or nasal antihistamines can help with symptoms like congestion, sneezing or runny nose.

An oral antihistamine can address any itching. Dr. Preston also suggests keeping your car and house windows shut to avoid letting any outside allergens in.

But if your symptoms don’t get any better, it may be time to check in with an allergist.

“You need to see an allergist, one, if you want to know exactly what you’re allergic to. Two, if you’ve tried all of those interventions and you’re still not getting any improvement. It may not be allergies or we may have to, you know, go to the next level of treatment,” Dr. Preston said.

Dr. Preston adds fall allergy season typically peaks in September or October and lasts until the first frost or hard freeze.