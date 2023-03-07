(WHTM) — On Sunday, March 12 we will set our clocks ahead one hour – which is also known as “springing forward.”

The beginning of daylight saving time might give us more sunshine in the evening hours, but along with it can come some health concerns.

For starters, many people experience fatigue after springing forward.

The American Heart Association says the transition can also affect your heart and your brain.

In the first few days following daylight saving time, there’s an increase in heart attacks and strokes. Hospital admissions for irregular heartbeat patterns also go up.

Sleep deprivation can also impede brain function, which could explain the increase in car accidents in the days following the time change.

A lot of people will also be noticeably cranky. To combat the crankiness, try to start your bedtime routine earlier in the evening.

For a few days leading up to Sunday, adjust your sleep-wake cycle. Try to go to bed earlier in 15-minute increments for a few days this week.

Lastly, get outside and give your body some natural sunlight when at all possible.

If you’re planning to adjust to the new time by consuming extra caffeine, keep in mind that too much is not good for your heart. Consuming too much caffeine also may hurt your ability to fall asleep at night.