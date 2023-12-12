(WHTM) — Even though cases of COVID-19 have declined considerably since the start of the pandemic, it’s still important to get tested for the virus.

Dr. Daniel Rhoads with Cleveland Clinic explains why.

“Right now, we’re seeing RSV and influenzas emerging, and COVID-19 is still around. So, it’s important when detecting one of these viruses, it can impact patient care or decision making, that we test for them so we can figure out what virus is causing disease,” he said.

Dr. Rhoads says when it comes to testing, lab tests for COVID-19 are going to be the most reliable – but the results can take longer.

However, if you’re looking for something more affordable or convenient, he suggests buying an over-the-counter antigen test.

If you already have some at-home tests sitting around, don’t forget to check the expiration date.

The test won’t be as accurate if you try to use it after it’s expired.

Dr. Rhoads says in some cases, the test could give you a false negative.

“Now, if an expired test yields a positive result, it’s likely that it’s a true positive result. There’s not a lot of scientific – there’s not scientific reasons why an expired test would falsely yield a positive result,” he said.

Even though there are different strains of COVID-19 circulating, Dr. Rhoads says the tests available are still able to detect them all.