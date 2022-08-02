(WHTM) — The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes the need for babies to sleep on their backs, specifically on a flat, non-inclined surface without any kind of soft bedding.

“It’s really important because a lot of incidences of SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome, are related to overheating, suffocation, getting wrapped up in bedding,” said Dr. Gina Robinson with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths in the United States every year. New guidelines from the academy include quite a few changes, including not using car seats, strollers, swings, and infant carriers for routine sleep.

Parents are also encouraged to sleep in the same room but not in the same bed as their baby, preferably for the first six months. In addition, they should avoid the use of commercial devices that claim to reduce the risk of SIDS or other sleep-related deaths.

Products claiming to increase sleep safety may provide a false sense of security and complacency for caregivers. Robinson says that also goes for cardiorespiratory monitors, which can give false readings.

“You get a lot of false positive alarms with those. They’re not necessarily all accurate, and I think if you have a device like that, it might make you a little lax on following the guidelines and making sure that your baby is in that safe space to sleep,” Robinson said.

Robinson says parents who have concerns about these sleep guidelines should talk with their child’s pediatrician.