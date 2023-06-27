(WHTM) – The fourth of July weekend probably makes you think of cook-outs and picnics, but if you’re trying to stick to a health goal this time of year, Giant nutritionists are offering advice on some better-for-you entertaining options.

You can be very festive with something as simple as a watermelon.

“I love taking little cookie cutters that are star-shaped, and I’ll press them out of here to put on top of my fruit salad, or just with toothpicks in it and everybody walks around with a watermelon star,” Joni Rampolla, a dietician at the Giant Company said.

Instead of burgers and hot dogs, you can try black bean burgers which have fewer calories, less fat and contain whole grains.

Uncured grass fed beef hot dogs are also lower in fat and calories and don’t have the nitrates or preservatives found in regular hot dogs.

You can make a tray of hummus, grape tomatoes and blue corn chips look like an American flag, or Rampolla suggests using red, white and blue potatoes.

“I just roast them – put a little dill or parsley, makes a delicious side dish or I can boil them and make it into my potato salad and you can see the red, white and blue coloring in it and it makes just a fun pop,” Rampolla said.

For a healthier dessert option, you can also try angel food cake – topped with whipped cream, strawberries and blueberries.