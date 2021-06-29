Healthy Living: Keeping kids active and entertained

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WTHM) — The CDC says children ages 6 to 17 need an hour or more of physical activity each day. But, on some summer days, the weather does not cooperate.

It can be too hot to play outside that long or a storm could pop up.

However, at Monkey Joes in Camp Hill, kids 12 and under can play inside on an inflatable playground. They can jump, run and climb to strengthen their bones, muscles and encourage their hearts and cardiovascular systems.

It is recommended kids age three to five are active throughout the day, but once they turn six, it’s recommended they get at least an hour or more three days a week of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity and muscle strengthening.

“It’s great exercise and the kids don’t even realize they are doing it. They’re just having so much fun playing that they’re doing it,” Shayne Hummer, Monkey Joe’s general manager, said.

While playing, children are not required to wear a mask. The staff says they sanitize thoroughly and regularly using an overnight disinfectant spray each night.