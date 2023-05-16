(WHTM) — If you ever found yourself getting a migraine from staring at a screen for too long, you are not alone.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Emad Estemalik says it is a common problem.

“For a lot of migraine sufferers or patients who have migraines in general, screen time plays a very important role in being a common trigger, among many other triggers that these patients are aware of,” Dr. Estemalik said.

Dr. Estemalik says part of the reason why is that many migraine sufferers have photosensitivity to light. So, the combination of staring at a bright screen, plus the overhead light in a room, can become a trigger.

Dr. Estemalik says staring at screens, especially for long periods of time, can also cause headaches, which are much less debilitating than a migraine. But of course, they are still uncomfortable to deal with.

So what can someone do to help prevent these issues?

Dr. Estemalik recommends adjusting the lights in the room you are in, if possible. He also recommends taking frequent breaks. But that does not mean getting off your computer and then switching to your phone.

Dr. Estemalik states that you should be taking a complete break from screens. That same advice applies in the evenings after work as well.

“I think really if we can moderate the amount as well and really minimize screen time, phone time, especially in the one to two hours before someone goes to sleep, I think that will make a tremendous difference,” Dr. Estemalik said.

Dr. Estemalik says another tip to consider is getting your eyesight checked to make sure you are wearing the right lenses and do not have any other eye issues that may be contributing to migraines.