(WHTM) — If you are looking to get in shape this summer, but do not want to work out at the gym, you may want to consider exercising outside instead. Not only does it offer all the same health benefits, but it is also free.

“I love working out outside because you get a lot of different variety. There are lots of different things you can do. You can be creative, it feels more fun like you’re playing as opposed to working out.” Dr. Marie Schaffer for Cleveland Clinic said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dr. Schaffer is a sports medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic. She says there are plenty of roads and trails where people can go biking, running, and walking. Some parks also have free exercise equipment you can use.

If those activities don’t sound fun, you can also do some kind of sport, such as basketball or softball. It may require more equipment, but you are still getting a good workout.

Of course, just like at the gym, it is important to prepare your body. Dr. Schaeffer recommends stretching out beforehand and not pushing yourself too hard if you have not exercised in a while. It is also important to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

“Especially on breezy days, your sweat dries really quickly and you may not realize how thirsty you are until afterward. So making sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the process,” Dr. Schaffer said.

If you have trouble sticking with exercise, Dr. Schaffer suggests finding a workout buddy to help hold you accountable.