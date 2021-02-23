Healthy Living: Pandemic stress is leading to pounding headaches

The pandemic has literally been a headache for some of us. Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say the daily stress we’re feeling over COVID-19 can cause our heads to pound.

“Whether it’s the stress from employment issues, financial, childcare, lot of people have found themselves, as they’re also consumed with news and blogs and reading and social media about the pandemic, they have found themselves exhibiting more headaches, as well, and this has been quite common,” said Dr. Emad Estemalik.

Stress is a common trigger for migraine and tension headaches. So how can we reduce stress and our risk for headaches?

Doctor Estemalik recommends unplugging and limiting exposure to Coronavirus news to about 20 minutes each day. He also advises that a walk outdoors, meditation or yoga can relieve stress.

Poor sleep quality can lead to headaches as well, so Dr. Estemalik suggests turning off electronics in the evening to help calm your mind.

“Don’t consume too much news or be on your phone up to two hours before you sleep because you really want your brain to, you want to give your brain a little rest before you go to sleep so you have a better sleep quality,” he said.

Exercise is another good way to relieve stress and ward off tension-related headaches.