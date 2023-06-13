(WHTM) — Hitting the pool is a great way to beat the heat and have some fun. But there are a few things parents need to remember when taking their kids swimming this summer.

“The one and most important thing with pool safety is to avoid the extreme situation. The most tragic situation is drowning. And so, I am a big proponent of what I call a designated watcher – somebody has to be watching your kid,” Dr. Purva Grover with Cleveland Clinic said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dr. Grover is an emergency Medicine Physician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s. She says each child needs to have at least one adult supervisor, whether you are at a community pool with a lifeguard or a private pool.

The person supervising should not be on their cell phone or distracted in any way.

Dr. Grover also stresses that staying alert is key because it can take a split second for a child to slip underwater and they may not be able to cry for help.

If there is an emergency, knowing CPR is critical. The sooner resuscitation efforts are started, the better the survival outcomes are. Above all, Dr. Frover urges everyone to be cautious at the pool – even experienced swimmers.

“Just because you are an experienced swimmer, and you have been swimming for X amount of years, does not mean that you are aloof from these tragic consequences, and you still have to be careful when at the pool,” Dr. Grover said.

Dr. Grover also says it is important to take breaks, stay hydrated, and regularly apply sunscreen while enjoying a pool day.