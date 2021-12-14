Healthy Living: Raw Dough

(WHTM) — We hate to be the bearer of bad news but if you love to lick the spoon while baking, there’s a new warning from the CDC.

‘Tis the time of year for holiday baking and the Centers for Disease Control want you to say “no” to raw dough.

Unbaked dough or batter made with uncooked flour or raw eggs can contain germs that can make you sick. Flour doesn’t look raw but most is, which means it hasn’t been treated to kill the germs that can cause food poisoning, like Ecoli.

The CDC says the germs are killed when baked or cooked.

As for eggs, they can contain salmonella, a germ that causes food poisoning.

If you really love raw dough or brownie batter, some companies make it with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs. Just read the label when buying them at the store to make sure they can be eaten without baking or cooking.