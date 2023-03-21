(WHTM) — Daylight savings time has come and gone, and the time change can be a tough adjustment for some.

Research has shown that the one-hour change can disrupt a person’s sleep and even cause car accidents due to fatigue.

However, on the positive side, that extra sunshine can help with mental health.

“You get extra sunshine when you leave work and I think that’s great. More opportunity to get outside, more opportunity to do more fun outdoor activities, cook outside, things like that that I think can offset any negative impacts on sleep and mental well-being,” explained Dr. Dawn Potter of the Cleveland Clinic.

Potter is a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. She says that if you are having a hard time transitioning out of that “winter funk,” there are some easy things that you can do. One recommendation is to start a new exercise routine, which can help to boost your mood.

You can also add some healthier food options to your diet or start making plans for things that you want to do as the weather warms up. You can create a garden or consider some redecorating.

Many people also may be more inclined to hibernate during the colder months and not be as social. Potter says that now would be a good time to reconnect with friends.

“The warmer weather can lead to get-togethers with friends on patios or exercise with friends and do other activities that you didn’t feel quite like cleaning the snow off your car to go out and do,” explained Potter.

If you find yourself having trouble transitioning out of that “winter funk” and are feeling depressed or lacking energy, Potter advises you to speak with a mental health professional.