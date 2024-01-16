(WHTM) — For some people, having a ‘cheat day’ while dieting can mess with their mood.

They may feel guilty or ashamed – like they’ve done something wrong.

That’s exactly why Kristin Kirkpatrick with Cleveland Clinic says it’s time to ditch that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.

“Sometimes we need to give ourselves a break, we need to recognize that we are human and recognize that we are not going to be perfect in our dietary patterns each and every day. There’s going to be setbacks and that’s really normal,” she said.

Kirkpatrick – who is a registered dietitian — says instead of having a ‘cheat day’ once in a while, consider following the 80-20 rule.

That’s when you eat nutrient dense foods 80% of the time and then whatever else you enjoy the other 20%.

She says it can also be helpful to stop looking at food as good or bad and instead think about its nutritional benefits.

Another suggestion is to avoid extreme diets that limit what you can eat.

Kirkpatrick says that’s going to be hard to maintain long-term.

“When we look at what really relates to sustainability, or long-term success, it really boils down to embracing our personal preferences, embracing our cultural and religious preferences. When we look at those things and say, oh gosh, like, I have to do this. I have to lose weight. We don’t sustain that habit because it’s not necessarily natural to us and what we prefer,” she said.

Kirkpatrick says if you find yourself having a hard time cutting certain foods from your diet, you should speak with a medical professional.