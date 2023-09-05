(WHTM) — We keep all sorts of things in our medicine cabinets, but what’s really essential to have on hand?

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Neha Vyas says adhesive bandages are a must. But if they’re always falling off, you may want to try the liquid kind.

“They actually make liquid bandages, which are really good for those cuts that are somewhat annoying and don’t seem to hold very well with the adhesive bandages. They seem to hold up under water much better than the adhesive bandages,” Vyas said.

It’s a good idea to have some type of pain reliever in your medicine chest. If you’re prone to achy muscles, pain relieving patches may be useful. Antacids may come in handy for the occasional bout with heart burn, upset stomach or diarrhea.

For itchy insect bites, hydrocortisone cream may provide relief.

People who suffer from allergies may also want to stock up on some antihistamines.

“Those are great to have around if you have the seasonal allergies, or right as you’re starting to develop a respiratory infection and you have that runny nose or the sneezing, or the itchy, watery eyes,” Vyas said.

Vyas recommends checking your medicine cabinet every six months to toss and replace expired items.