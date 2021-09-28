Healthy Living: Stretched to ease soreness from sitting

Do you sit at a desk for work? Do you enjoy watching your favorite shows each night on the couch? We are sitting more and more, which can cause aches and pains, tight necks and sore backs.

If these are a normal part of your life, there are things you can do to change that.

Simple stretches that only take a few minutes can make a huge impact.

“Stretching elongates your muscles. When we put that pounding and constriction on our muscles, we have to allow our muscles to stretch and relax again,” Ashley Kelly, Former Olympic Sprinter, Personal Trainer said. “So stretching allows you to elongate your muscles, to relax your body. Especially when you add in breathing and it helps you to recover so you can attack and work again the next day.”

To take a look at Ashley’s stretching routine, click in the player below: