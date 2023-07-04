(WHTM) — Warm summer days are perfect for flip-flops and sandals, but before you ditch your tennis shoes to go to the pool, make sure you’re wearing something supportive on your feet to avoid injury.

“Finding the right summer shoe requires getting fitted – make sure that you know exactly the right size that you wear. You want to make sure that the shoe is made of a great material that’s supportive, that has an arch support, a nice heel counter that holds your foot in place,” Dr. Joy Rowland a podiatrist at the Cleveland Clinic said.

Rowland said support is key when it comes to picking the right sandal of flip-flop. Too much cushion could lead to easily losing your balance.

Its also important to avoid sandals and flip-flops that can easily bend and twist. Rowland said should like these can often get caught on a raised curb or stone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Often times we will see patients, they just trip and fall. Also if patients are wearing shoes that don’t have any support, they can easily sprain ankles, they can stub tows.”

Rowland also warns against wearing shows that are too thin, in case your step on a sharp rock or glass.