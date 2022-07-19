(WHTM) — If you suffer from migraines or know someone who does, you may have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summertime. Why is that?

“Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence. Especially around seasonal changes. So as we’re going from winter into spring into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change,” said Dr. Emad Estemalik with the Cleveland Clinic.

For those unfamiliar, barometric pressure is the measurement of air pressure in the atmosphere, and it changes based on temperature, altitude, and moisture. As these conditions shift, especially in extreme situations like a thunderstorm, it can impact a person’s sinuses and cause a migraine.

Migraines are considered much more painful than a typical headache and can lead to other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light.

“The ones who really are prone to migraines tend to have it the worst, just because again, when you get a bad one or a severe migraine, and it’s not managed quickly, you’re really in a lot of discomfort and pain for between four and 74 hours, and you’ve got the typical nausea, vomiting, and light sensitivity, so it is really disabling,” Estemalik said.

Experts estimate that nearly half of the adult population experiences headaches and 12% of Americans get migraines. Women are about three times more likely than men to experience migraines.

Estemalik says there are various treatment options such as medications, therapy, botox, and dietary and other lifestyle changes.