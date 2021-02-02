Healthy Living: Survey shows Americans don’t realize harmful hearts effects of COVID-19

COVID-19 has weighed heavy on our hearts for months. But did you know the virus may actually harm your heart?

A new Cleveland Clinic survey shows some Americans don’t realize the impact COVID-19 can have on heart health.

According to the survey, a quarter of Americans mistakenly believed the virus only affects the lungs, not the heart. Dr. Samir Kapadia says even people who have healthy hearts can experience problems due to a COVID-19 infection. Those with heart disease are at particularly high risk for severe COVID infection and complications, but the survey shows more than 60 percent are unaware.

The survey says nearly 70% don’t realize hypertension increases the risk for a severe case of coronavirus. Stress can also negatively affect your heart. However, only about half of Americans are aware of the consequences.

“People who have fear, people who have anger, it has been shown that both of these can lead to blood clotting mechanisms and can cause heart attacks,” Kapadia said. “Stress of a serious nature, like with COVID, where you’re seriously ill, can have high adrenaline levels and that can create, sometimes, the heart-pumping function to go down.”

Kapadia says offices and hospitals have implemented safety measures, so don’t delay care for concerning symptoms or check-ups to help manage chronic heart or medical conditions.