Healthy Living: Sustainable clothing brands

The goal of this series is to share ways to live a healthier life. This can be through lifestyle choices like exercise, activity, nutrition or daily habits like the clothing you wear.

There’s an effort right now to promote sustainable clothing choices as a way to positively impact the environment.

Since everyone wears clothing, some say this could make a huge impact on reducing waste and helping combat climate change.

Gorilla Training Group is an athleisure company that promotes its products as eco-sustainable, saying they’re packaged without plastic and sourced from green, sustainable manufacturers.

The CEO says they’ve changed their business model to cut down on excess supply and reduce their carbon footprint.

“We use moisture-wicking, high-end fabric, a lot of it is antibacterial. Then we try to inject into our process, the use of bamboos and alternative materials as well which have a lot of natural benefits toward someone who would be wearing athletic clothing,” said James McGarry, CEO Gorilla training group. “But we also want to make sure it’s comfortable to wear every day so we try to use really well-sourced, top-end products.”

Gorilla Training Group also partners with onetreeplanted.org to plant a tree every time you buy a product.

You can check if your clothing is made by a Certified B Corporation, which is a business that meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

You can also see if a product is made with the Fair Trade Certified seal, which ensures it meets rigorous social, environmental, and economic standards. That means safe working conditions, environmental protection, sustainable livelihoods and community development funds.

Lastly, some companies may have a longer shipping time because they only make products when purchased to reduce waste. Others use recyclable, recycled or less packaging and other green practices.