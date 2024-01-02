(WHTM) — The cold weather is here to stay and for some, it can wreak havoc on their skin – causing dryness, redness and even itching.

So, what can you do to prevent these issues?

“The first is avoid fragrance. So, when you look for, you know, your bar of soap, or your body wash, really avoid fragrance. Anything that smells good is going to pull moisture out of our skin. So, look for things that are like “sensitive skin” or just don’t smell like anything,” Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, dermotologist at the Cleveland Clinic, said.

She says another tip is to avoid taking hot showers.

While it may feel good, it can pull moisture out of your skin. Lukewarm water is ideal.

Once you get out of the shower, you want to pat your skin dry with a towel.

Don’t rub it because that could cause irritation.

Then within about three to five minutes, Dr. Khetarpal says to apply moisturizer.

That will help trap water in the skin.

“When you look for moisturizers, again avoid fragrance. Look for ingredients like ceramide and cholesterol. Those are ingredients that can help restore our moisture barrier in our skin barrier. They help with eczema, they help with dry skin, or getting cracked skin,” Dr. Khetarpal said.

Scented laundry detergent and fabric softener can also pull moisture out of your skin.

Dr. Khetarpal suggests using a “free and clear” version instead. Her last tip – turn on a humidifier in the evenings.