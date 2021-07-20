Healthy Living: Warming Up for Exercise

(WHTM) — Later this week all eyes will be on the world’s best athletes. The excitement of the Olympic games may inspire you to get active.

So over the next few weeks, abc27 will be sharing insight and education for safe and sustainable exercise. Before starting any workout, a warm-up is necessary! This helps to prime your body for movement.

You’ll want to incorporate dynamic movements to promote blood flow, things like marching in place with arm swings, jogging, squats to a calf raise, push-up progressions, or inchworms.

“A general rule, the more intense the activity, the longer the warmup is going to be. A good five-minute warmup is going to get the job done most of the time. If you’re preparing for sport, five to 10 minutes, 10 to 15 minutes is going to be a little more sufficient,” WellSpan Wellfit Instructor Zach Miller said.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Just taking a few minutes to warm up can decrease your risk of injury and increase your athletic performance. You can find other tips for exercise under the daybreak tab.