Since the early 90s, the National Institutes of Health criteria for weight loss surgery has only been for people who meet certain BMI requirements. However, these requirements are changing.

People have a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than 40, or a BMI equal to or greater than 35 with multiple health conditions previously qualified for weight loss surgery.

Now there are considerations to lower the BMI requirements in order to qualify for weight loss surgery. People with a BMI greater than or equal to 30 with chronic health conditions, as well as those a BMI that is greater than or equal to 35 will qualify for surgery even if they do not have chronic health conditions.

These new requirements also include lowering the BMI cutoffs for those of Asian descent. Children under 18 will also face new considerations regarding weight loss surgery.

These updates are a result of many studies that demonstrated the long-term benefits, safety, and efficacy of weight loss surgery.