(WHTM) — Can exercise snacks help you reach your fitness goals?

While you may think that means trying a new smoothie or protein bar, the term actually refers to doing short bursts of intense activity throughout the day.

But like any other exercise, doing it regularly makes it more likely you’ll see an impact.

“Consistency is always going to be the biggest piece. When we are doing any form of exercise, it doesn’t really necessarily become beneficial if we’re doing it inconsistent. When we do things consistently, you know, over a period of a year, that’s when we tend to see more benefits,” Katie Lawton, an excercise physiologist with the Cleveland Clinic said.

Lawton says an exercise snack is typically a high-intensity activity that lasts around one to two minutes.

These can be anything from climbing stairs to jumping jacks and don’t require a gym membership or other equipment.

While more research is needed to see the overall health benefits of exercise snacking, it can be a good reminder to get up and move throughout the day.

Many people are getting fewer steps with remote and hybrid working schedules.

Lawton says it’s best to plan out times to be active – whether that’s through exercise snacking or traditional workouts.

“It is really hard, I think, for some people just to stop what they’re doing to go do any form of exercise. So, it should be kind of some part of your schedule or some part of your calendar throughout the day to making sure that you are stopping what you’re doing or making the intention to go do some form of movement or exercise,” she said.

Lawton adds that it’s important to warm up before any physical activity and encourages people to talk with their healthcare provider if they’re unsure about workout plans.