(WHTM) — If you suffer from migraines or know someone who does, you may have notices that they seem to get worse during the summer.

Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic has an explanation.

“Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence. Especially around seasonal changes. So, as we’re going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change.”

Barometric pressure is the measurement of the air pressure in the atmosphere and the changes based on temperature, altitude and moisture.

As these conditions shift – especially in extreme situations, like a thunderstorm- it can impact a person’s sinuses and cause a migraine.

Migraines are considered much more painful than a typical headache and can lead to other symptoms including nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light.

According to Estemalik, there are various treatment options which can include medications, therapy, botox and also dietary and other lifestyle changes.

He understands how distressing migraines can be and emphasizes that a person doesn’t need to suffer in silence.

“The ones who really are prone to migraines tend to have it the worst, just because again, when you get a bad one or a severe migraine and it’s not managed quickly, you’re really in a lot of discomfort and pain between four and 72 hours and you’ve got the typical nausea, vomiting and light sensitivity, so it is really disabling,” he said.

Experts estimate nearly half the adult population experiences headaches and 12% of Americans get migraines. Women are also three times more likely than men to experience migraines.