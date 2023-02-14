(WHTM) — With shorter days and spending more time indoors, it’s easy to experience dreaded winter blues.

“This is very normal for a lot of people. I speak for myself, in the wintertime it’s just a lot harder. It’s dark when you get up. It’s dark when you leave work. So, you have less sunlight, and that sunlight really does give you a lot of energy,” said Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt of the Cleveland Clinic.

Prewitt is a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. She says that winter blues often include feelings of sadness, lacking energy or motivation, and changes in your sleeping habits.

For example, you may find yourself sleeping for longer than usual.

However, there are ways that you can cope with these symptoms.

Prewitt says that self-care is very important, like getting enough sleep, eating healthy, and working out.

She also suggests keeping a consistent schedule and staying connected socially with friends and family.

Light therapy lamps are effective as well. They are designed to simulate sun light and can help to boost a person’s mood.

You can also change your home or office surroundings. “So that could be maybe adding a different color paint to the wall or a fragrance that you really like, maybe adding some pictures. But really, just giving you something that when you look at it you smile or maybe experience a sense of calm,” said Prewitt.

Prewitt mentions that if you notice your symptoms aren’t going away with time, or if they are starting to get worse, you should consult with your physician or mental health professional.