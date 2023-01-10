January is National Blood Donor Month, and if you have never donated blood before, it’s worth considering.

As Dr. Thomas Waters with Cleveland Clinic explains, hospitals are always looking to increase their supply.

“Blood that is donated can be used for surgical patients who are undergoing surgery, for trauma patients who’ve had a significant injury, or patients with other medical conditions that might require a transfusion,” Waters said.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets, and the most common type of blood requested by hospitals is type O.

The blood donation process is relatively simple. First, you complete a donor registration, then go over your health history and do a mini physical. From there, a medical professional will hook you up for the blood draw, which typically takes between eight and 10 minutes.

If you’re donating platelets, red cells, or plasma, it can take up to two hours.

You can find a blood drive near you on the Red Cross website.

“There are a lot of people out there who are afraid of needles, so understandably it can be a scary event to undertake. But it is safe, it’s very simple, it’s relatively painless — you’ll feel a little pinch. It only takes a few minutes, and again, it can be life-saving for someone who needs a transfusion,” Waters said.