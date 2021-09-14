Researchers study to see if you really are what you eat

You know the saying, ‘you are what you eat?’ Well, researchers behind a new study hoped to investigate that claim. Over a five-year period, researchers studied more than 2,600 people. What they found is that different diets can impact different subpopulations differently.

For example, high caffeine consumption of women and men aged 18 to 29-years-old was reported to cause more mental distress than in those over 30. One of the co-authors of the study explained that caffeine is metabolized by testosterone and estrogen and those hormones are higher in younger adults. As a result, it stays in their system longer, increasing stress and eventually leads to anxiety.

Researchers also saw that men’s mental health was positively impacted by eating a slightly healthy diet. On the other hand, women need to consume a whole spectrum of healthy food in order to improve their positive well-being.

The researchers say most guidelines for a healthy diet are very general and hope to see more customized plans for people in the future.

Since the results showed specific deficiencies in specific populations can cause mental distress.

To read the whole study click here.