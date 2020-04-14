Healthy snack kids can help make

Childhood obesity is a serious problem in the United States according to the CDC, who says 18.5% of kids ages 2 to 19 are considered obese.

Childhood health is a precursor for adult health so promoting a healthy lifestyle at home is important for kids.

Having your children help in the kitchen gets them excited about the foods they help prepare.

The dietitian team at Weis Markets shared an easy, healthy snack recipe that is perfect to have the kids help with.

No-bake energy bites are a quick treat and kids can customize their energy bites to include their favorite mix-ins.

